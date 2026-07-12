Pushkarams: SCoR GM inspects stations and ghats

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaram, General Manager, South Coast Railway, Sandeep Mathur, conducted a comprehensive inspection of key railway stations and major pilgrim ghats to review passenger amenities, safety measures, and operational preparedness for the anticipated rush in pilgrim traffic.
Accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vijayawada Mohit Sonakiya, Chief Administrative Officer/Construction Ankush Gupta; Principal Chief Engineer BSK Rajkumar; Principal Chief Commercial Manager K Sambasiva Rao; IG & Principal Chief Security Commissioner AK Sinha and senior railway officials of the Division, the General Manager inspected Kovvur and Godavari railway stations to assess passenger circulation, crowd management arrangements, and amenities.
At Rajahmundry railway station, he reviewed the ongoing station redevelopment works and directed officials to expedite the works while maintaining the highest quality standards to ensure enhanced passenger convenience.
Sandeep Mathur inspected bathing ghats, including Pushkar Ghat, Markandeya Ghat, Shraddhanand Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, and Gowthami Ghat, to evaluate connectivity and ease of movement for pilgrims between the railway stations and the riverfront.
Sandeep emphasized that the Railway will work in close coordination with the State Government and law enforcement agencies to ensure efficient management of the large pilgrim turnout during Godavari Pushkarams. A high-level meeting was held at Rajahmundry with government officials, later joined by D Narasimha Kishore, SP , Rajahmundry District, and senior railway officials.