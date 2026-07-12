Pushkarams: SCoR GM inspects stations and ghats

At Rajahmundry railway station, he reviewed the ongoing station redevelopment works and directed officials to expedite the works while maintaining the highest quality standards to ensure enhanced passenger convenience.

Sandeep Mathur inspected bathing ghats, including Pushkar Ghat, Markandeya Ghat, Shraddhanand Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, and Gowthami Ghat, to evaluate connectivity and ease of movement for pilgrims between the railway stations and the riverfront.

Sandeep emphasized that the Railway will work in close coordination with the State Government and law enforcement agencies to ensure efficient management of the large pilgrim turnout during Godavari Pushkarams. A high-level meeting was held at Rajahmundry with government officials, later joined by D Narasimha Kishore, SP , Rajahmundry District, and senior railway officials.