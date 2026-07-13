580‑crore Vasishta bridge project in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram gains momentum

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The long-pending proposal to construct a bridge across the Vasishta Godavari between Narasapuram and Sakhinetipalli has finally gained momentum, with both the Central and State governments initiating concrete steps. Estimated at `580 crore, the project had faced repeated delays despite successive foundation stone ceremonies.

Earlier plans envisaged a bridge between Narasapuram and Sakhinetipalli, but the previous YSRCP government revised the alignment to connect Rameswaram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district with Rajulanka in Narasapur Rural mandal. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the project during a public meeting in Narasapur, but construction stalled due to administrative and technical hurdles.

Under the revised plan, the project will include a 14-km approach road linking NH-216 at Gudimellanka to Rameswaram, a major bridge across the Vasishta Godavari between Rameswaram and Rajulanka, and a 7-km connecting road through Lakshmaneswaram to NH-216 at Seetharampuram.

According to N Srinivas, Deputy Engineer of the National Highways Authority, four contractors have submitted bids. Technical evaluation of the tender documents is underway in New Delhi, and construction will begin once scrutiny is complete and the contract is awarded. Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the proposed bridge would be a game changer for rapid economic and infrastructural development in Konaseema and Narasapuram in West Godavari district.

Expressing confidence that the project would be completed by 2029, he assured there would be no shortage of funds and said construction activities would be expedited once work commences to ensure the timely completion of the prestigious project. Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity across the Godavari delta, reduce travel time, facilitate faster movement of people and goods, and provide a major boost to trade, tourism, and economic growth in the twin Godavari districts.