Additional 998 acres allotted to Jonnagiri gold mine project in Andhra's Kurnool district

KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the acquisition of an additional 998 acres for the expansion of the Jonnagiri Gold Mining Project in Kurnool district, a move expected to accelerate the flagship venture.

Pathikonda Revenue Divisional Officer B Ch Obulesu told The New Indian Express that the government has accorded permission for the acquisition and that the Revenue Department will expedite the process in coordination with the departments concerned.

The government has also permitted the project authorities to use 40 acres belonging to the Endowments Department on lease to meet project requirements. Necessary instructions have been issued for implementation.

Officials have been directed to complete the acquisition and lease formalities in accordance with the prescribed rules so that expansion works can commence without delay.

B Karthikeyan, Managing Director of Triveni Earthmovers and Infrastructure, said the expansion is expected to spur industrial growth in the region and generate substantial employment opportunities for local residents.

The Jonnagiri Gold Mining Project is regarded as one of Andhra Pradesh’s flagship mineral development initiatives and is expected to make a significant contribution to the regional economy.