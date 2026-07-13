Andhra Pradesh awaits Centre’s approval for translocation of four tigresses to NSTR

KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has proposed the translocation of four female tigers from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) to strengthen the reserve’s genetic diversity and ensure the long-term sustainability of its tiger population.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) PV Chalapathi Rao said a detailed proposal has been submitted to the Union government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) seeking approval to relocate two female tigers each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

“Once the Centre grants approval, the four tigresses will be scientifically translocated to NSTR. The objective is to introduce fresh bloodlines into the reserve, enhance genetic diversity, minimise the risk of inbreeding and ensure a healthier tiger population for future generations,” he said.

Chalapathi Rao noted that NSTR has recorded a steady increase in tiger numbers in recent years owing to sustained conservation efforts. However, introducing unrelated female tigers would significantly strengthen the gene pool and improve the population’s long-term resilience.

NSTR Field Director C. Selvam said the reserve has witnessed encouraging growth in tiger numbers due to habitat improvement measures, including grassland development, water conservation, prey augmentation programmes and stringent anti-poaching efforts. He added that the proposed reintroduction of gaur into the reserve, expected later this year, would further enrich the habitat and improve prey availability.

Clarifying the rationale behind the proposal, Selvam said the move is intended primarily to improve genetic diversity rather than address an immediate shortage of breeding tigresses. “NSTR already has an adequate breeding population and we expect more than 10 cubs during the current breeding season. Under national guidelines, maintaining around 20 breeding tigresses is considered ideal for sustaining a healthy tiger landscape,” he explained.