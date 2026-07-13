Andhra Pradesh government allots 91 acres for logistics park supporting Google’s AI Hub in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has approved the allotment of 91.38 acres at Kanamam village in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district for the development of a logistics and light industrial park to support the warehousing and storage requirements of Google’s proposed India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.

The land has been allotted to Ecobox Industrial Asset IV Private Limited at Rs 55 lakh per acre. The project envisages an investment of Rs 1,008 crore and is expected to generate around 5,000 jobs.

The government noted that Google had identified Ecobox, through Logicap Holdings, as its preferred development partner for the logistics infrastructure required for the AI Hub.

Subject to the execution of final agreements, Google plans to utilise the industrial park in phases to meet the warehousing, logistics and service requirements of the proposed data centre campus. The order grants Google the first right of refusal to purchase all or part of the site and facilities after they become operational.

If the company does not require facilities planned in subsequent phases, Ecobox may lease or sell the remaining space to third parties in accordance with the approved land use.