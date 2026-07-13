Andhra Pradesh launches 8-day handloom product expo in New Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has showcased its vibrant handloom heritage with the inauguration of the “Handloom Exhibition-cum-Sale 2026” at AP Bhavan, New Delhi.

The exhibition, organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated on Sunday by Arja Srikanth, Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan, along with Rama Rao, Additional Commissioner, and Venkata Ramana, Deputy Commissioner. The event will continue for eight days, till July 19, 2026.

The state, home to 1,77,447 handloom weavers, is renowned for its rich cultural legacy in hand-woven fabrics. Each district contributes distinctive varieties, with 35 handloom products identified under the ODOP initiative.

Iconic weaves such as Uppada Jamdhani Sarees, Mangalagiri Sarees, Venkatagiri Sarees, and Dharmavaram Silk Sarees & Pavadas have earned Geographical Indication (GI) recognition, reflecting Andhra Pradesh’s artistic traditions.

The exhibition features a wide range of fabrics including Ponduru Khadi Sarees & Shirting, Vizianagaram Lungies, Konaseema Cotton Sarees, Pedana Kalamkari Sarees, Bandar Sarees, Chirala Kuppadam Sarees, Venkatagiri Cotton & Silk Sarees and Dharmavaram Silk Sarees.