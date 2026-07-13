Andhra Pradesh sets up platform to track urban works real-time

VIJAYAWADA: In a major shift toward data-driven urban governance, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has deployed an enterprise-grade digital platform to transition infrastructure monitoring into accountable, evidence-based service delivery.

Through the pioneering Online Works Monitoring System (OWMS), the state has brought over 800 water-supply and sewerage projects across 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)—representing a capital outlay of Rs 19,561 crore—into a unified, real-time command view.

Funded via AMRUT 2.0, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the massive program targets severe utility deficits, including a daily urban water shortage of 762 million litres per day (MLD).

Highlighting the vision behind the digital intervention, S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, observed that urban water security cannot be achieved merely by sanctioning projects or creating isolated assets.

He stated that every component—from source to household tap—must function as one integrated system, with the government’s focus anchored on converting public investment into reliable, measurable service delivery for its 173.5 lakh urban citizens.

As Suresh Kumar noted, large civil engineering projects frequently suffer from the “weakest-link problem,” where a network that is physically 95 per cent complete remains non-functional because a single component—such as a pending railway or national highway clearance—stalls the entire line.

The OWMS eliminates this vulnerability by deconstructing complex projects into trackable sub-components, enabling senior officials to isolate critical-path bottlenecks from routine construction variables.