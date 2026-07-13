AP's Pedda Gedda project to get Rs 73.55 crore facelift

VIZIANAGARAM: Pedda Gedda Project in Parvathipuram-Manyam district is likely to get a facelift very soon as the government of Andhra Pradesh has given nod to launch the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) works at the Peddagedda Reservoir.
The long-delayed project cleared its final hurdle in the recent cabinet meeting with an escalation of 14.8% of the previous estimated cost, which the government has given administrative sanction for Rs 73.55 crore previously.
Official orders are expected soon, paving the way for immediate execution. Therefore, the project will secure reliable irrigation for 7,567 acres in both Parvathipuram-Manyam and Vizianagaram districts once the works are completed.
Pedda Gedda Reservoir is the prime irrigation project in the district. It was built to cultivate at least 12,221 acres, including 6319 acres in Pachipenta and 2826 acres in Salur in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, and 3076 acres in Ramabadhrapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district.
However, the tail-end farmers of the project have been facing difficulties for irrigated water in every Kharif season due to the poor maintenance of the canals. The previous YSRCP government has sanctioned `28.18 crore for the modernisation of the Pedda Gedda Reservoir.
However, the works stopped mid-way after completing Rs 3 crore worth of work as the government failed to pay the bills. The Water Resources Department under Coalition rule identified the Pedda Gedda Reservoir under the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) initiative. The CADWM initiative is the Central government scheme implemented by the state government under 60:40 funds ratio under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).
The water resources department will install underground pipelines besides the canals to enhance water delivery and efficiency to the all lands in the project.
The state government of Andhra Pradesh gave administrative approval for Peddagedda reservoir works with an estimated cost of `73.55 crores in January 2026. Speaking to TNIE, Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani said that she had requested the CM to intervene and issue the orders to complete the works. She extended heartfelt gratitude to CM Chandrababu Naidu for taking special interest and securing the cabinet’s approval for reservoir works.