AP's Pedda Gedda project to get Rs 73.55 crore facelift

VIZIANAGARAM: Pedda Gedda Project in Parvathipuram-Manyam district is likely to get a facelift very soon as the government of Andhra Pradesh has given nod to launch the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) works at the Peddagedda Reservoir.

The long-delayed project cleared its final hurdle in the recent cabinet meeting with an escalation of 14.8% of the previous estimated cost, which the government has given administrative sanction for Rs 73.55 crore previously.

Official orders are expected soon, paving the way for immediate execution. Therefore, the project will secure reliable irrigation for 7,567 acres in both Parvathipuram-Manyam and Vizianagaram districts once the works are completed.

Pedda Gedda Reservoir is the prime irrigation project in the district. It was built to cultivate at least 12,221 acres, including 6319 acres in Pachipenta and 2826 acres in Salur in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, and 3076 acres in Ramabadhrapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district.

However, the tail-end farmers of the project have been facing difficulties for irrigated water in every Kharif season due to the poor maintenance of the canals. The previous YSRCP government has sanctioned `28.18 crore for the modernisation of the Pedda Gedda Reservoir.