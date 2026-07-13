Berry Alloys gets 93 acres in Andhra Pradesh steel complex

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has approved another major manufacturing investment that further cements its emergence as one of India’s fastest-growing destinations for steel and metals.

The State government has cleared the allotment of 93.43 acres to Berry Alloys Ltd. for a Rs 1,200-crore integrated manganese and steel materials complex at the Bobbili Growth Centre in Vizianagaram district. The project is expected to generate 813 direct jobs while strengthening the State’s rapidly expanding metals value chain.

The investment comes as India prepares for a significant expansion in steel production over the coming decade. The National Steel Policy targets 300 million tonnes of annual steelmaking capacity by 2030, nearly doubling current levels. That growth is expected to drive a sharp increase in demand for manganese, a critical alloying element that improves the strength, hardness and wear resistance of steel.

Manganese-based ferroalloys are indispensable inputs for producing construction steel, automotive-grade steel, rail tracks, defence equipment and engineering products. As steelmakers increasingly adopt Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) routes to reduce emissions, demand for high-quality manganese inputs is expected to rise further.

Berry Alloys is among India’s established ferro-alloy manufacturers, producing ferro manganese, silico manganese and other specialised alloys for domestic and international steelmakers.

The company already operates manufacturing facilities in Vizianagaram and exports to markets across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, benefiting from Andhra Pradesh’s proximity to Visakhapatnam Port. It is also a member of the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).