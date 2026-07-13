CM Naidu visits Pawan after surgery in Mumbai hospital

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is recovering after undergoing successful surgery on his right shoulder at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Ministers Nadendla Manohar, P Narayana and Anagani Satya Prasad accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Naidu enquired about Pawan Kalyan’s health from his wife, Anna Konidela, and also interacted with the team of doctors who performed the surgery. He advised the Deputy Chief Minister to take adequate rest and follow the medical team’s recommendations during his recovery.

Speaking to the media after the visit, the Chief Minister said the surgery was successfully completed after nearly three-and-a-half hours by a team of specialist doctors. He said Pawan Kalyan had ignored severe injuries to both shoulders for several years while remaining committed to public service. The injuries, he noted, had worsened over time due to extensive public interaction during several tours and programmes.

Naidu said doctors have advised three weeks of physiotherapy and adequate rest following the surgery. He added that Pawan Kalyan’s health is stable and that his left shoulder will be reviewed after six months to determine whether surgery would be required or if physiotherapy would be sufficient.

Expressing confidence in his recovery, the Chief Minister said Pawan Kalyan would soon return to public life with renewed energy and full fitness after completing his treatment and rehabilitation.