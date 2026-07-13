No need to panic over new Covid cases in Andhra's Kadapa: Experts

VIJAYAWADA: The recent confirmation of fresh Covid-19 cases and two related fatalities in Kadapa district has renewed public attention on the virus. However, medical experts emphasise that rather than triggering widespread alarm or reverting to outdated pandemic-era panic, the situation demands a measured, scientifically grounded response focused on protecting vulnerable populations.
Local health officials recently confirmed that eight cases were registered alongside two deaths—a 46-year-old individual from Masapeta who was admitted to the GGH on July 4 with a bilateral lung infection, and died on July 7, and a resident of Rajampeta diagnosed during treatment in Tirupati.
The disclosure came after Badvel MLA Dr Dasari Sudha and MLC Ramesh Yadav strongly questioned health authorities during Friday’s Zilla Parishad meeting regarding lack of official announcement.
While these cases have prompted the district administration, led by District In-charge Minister S Savitha and Collector Sreedhar Cherukuri, to step up surveillance, mandate medical alertness across private and public facilities, and secure buffer stocks of essential medicines, a 24/7 Command and Control Room helpline has also been activated at 9441075150; nevertheless, experts clarify that the public risk profile has fundamentally altered.
The core reason why a return to public panic is unwarranted lies in the evolution of the virus itself. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of National IMA Covid-19 Task Force, points out that the lethal variants that characterised the devastating waves of pandemic have long been replaced.
He noted that since late November 2021, the original, severe types of Covid variants died out, replaced by distant descendants of the Omicron lineage. While they are highly communicable and spread exceptionally fast, they are not the dangerous, lethal pathogens encountered initially.
In healthy individuals, these current strains generally present as mild, cold-like symptoms, throat pain, or minor digestive distress that rarely require hospitalisation. The critical challenge arises when the virus encounters an individual with severe underlying health conditions, or is elderly.
Dr Jayadevan explained that in many modern fatalities, the patient is admitted to the ICU for a severe primary illness, and Covid-19 is detected incidentally during routine screening. In these scenarios, the virus now acts more like a bystander than the primary cause of death it used to be.
However, in someone whose immune system is significantly compromised—such as individuals with advanced kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes, or severe organ damage due to chronic alcoholism—even a mild viral hit can trigger systemic complications.
‘Stay home when sick to curb spread of Covid-19’
Rather than pushing for mass testing or public closures, medical experts outline a practical roadmap for the community and health administrators moving forward. The community must move past the fixation on swab-testing every minor cold, adopting a simpler rule of thumb: if you are unwell, isolate to limit further spread.
Whether it is Covid-19, seasonal influenza (like H1N1 or H3N2), or a common respiratory virus, the necessary action remains the same. Anyone experiencing a fever with cough or cold symptoms should stay home from work and keep children out of school until symptoms clear.
Furthermore, the focus of masking and social distancing must become highly targeted. While healthy individuals face minimal severe risk from Covid-19 now, the elderly and immunosuppressed require proactive shielding. Experts recommend keeping high-risk individuals away from closed, crowded, and poorly ventilated spaces where viruses easily circulate.
One of the most critical administrative and public actions is reforming hospital visitation habits; the practice of large groups of relatives flocking to inpatient wards must be curbed to avoid introducing community viruses into environments filled with vulnerable patients and vice versa.