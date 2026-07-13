No need to panic over new Covid cases in Andhra's Kadapa: Experts

VIJAYAWADA: The recent confirmation of fresh Covid-19 cases and two related fatalities in Kadapa district has renewed public attention on the virus. However, medical experts emphasise that rather than triggering widespread alarm or reverting to outdated pandemic-era panic, the situation demands a measured, scientifically grounded response focused on protecting vulnerable populations.

Local health officials recently confirmed that eight cases were registered alongside two deaths—a 46-year-old individual from Masapeta who was admitted to the GGH on July 4 with a bilateral lung infection, and died on July 7, and a resident of Rajampeta diagnosed during treatment in Tirupati.

The disclosure came after Badvel MLA Dr Dasari Sudha and MLC Ramesh Yadav strongly questioned health authorities during Friday’s Zilla Parishad meeting regarding lack of official announcement.

While these cases have prompted the district administration, led by District In-charge Minister S Savitha and Collector Sreedhar Cherukuri, to step up surveillance, mandate medical alertness across private and public facilities, and secure buffer stocks of essential medicines, a 24/7 Command and Control Room helpline has also been activated at 9441075150; nevertheless, experts clarify that the public risk profile has fundamentally altered.