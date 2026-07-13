Palasa airport to be built under UDAN scheme, says Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the proposed Airport at Palasa in Srikakulam district is being constructed with the aim of eliminating employment migration and removing the “backward region” tag from the district.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu conducted a high-level review meeting in Palasa in Srikakulam district on Sunday with public representatives, officials, and villagers on airport establishment, land acquisition, and compensation.

Addressing the gathering, Ram Mohan Naidu clarified that under the prestigious central government scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik), the airport will be built entirely under government control with Airports Authority of India funds.

He said “people not to believe rumours that it would be handed over to private companies.”

Later, Minister Ram Moha Naidu revealed that along with the airport, about 500 acres of land would be allocated for industrial establishments, and these industries would generate large-scale employment opportunities for local youth, and a structured policy would ensure that local residents get first preference in jobs. He cited the example of Bhogapuram Airport, where land values increased and thousands found employment in hotels and transport sectors.

He highlighted that the rapid progress of Mulapeta Port works under the leadership of State Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu,

Ram Mohan Naidu said “Because of locals sacrificed land for the project, world-class companies are now showing interest in investing at Mulapeta area, and appealed to the people of Palasa to extend similar cooperation for the airport project, stressed in the next 20 to 40 years, this project would become a central hub to secure the future of children and prevent the need to migrate to countries like Dubai, Gulf nations, or Singapore for jobs.”

District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar assured that no village would be vacated or relocated during the land acquisition process. He emphasised that farmers and affected landowners would receive fair and compensation transparently, strictly in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act.

Dinkar also promised that the process would move forward only with the full consent and cooperation of local people. The officials also addressed several doubts raised by farmers regarding land acquisition during the session.