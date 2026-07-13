Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme a boon to Krishna farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Just as anxiety mounted among Krishna delta farmers over drying crops, the arrival of Godavari water through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme has brought relief. With weak monsoon rains under El Niño and irrigation supplies falling short, the government has stepped up efforts to protect standing crops by diverting Godavari water to the Krishna basin.

Although water was released from Pulichintala to the Krishna delta via the Prakasam Barrage on July 1, the discharge was insufficient. As Godavari levels rose at Pattiseema, the Irrigation Department resumed lifting operations to supplement supplies.

The scheme, equipped with 24 pumps capable of lifting 8,500 cusecs, is currently operating 20 pumps, lifting about 7,080 cusecs. The water reached the Prakasam Barrage on Saturday evening after travelling 188 km. By Sunday morning, 3,750 cusecs had reached Pavitra Sangamam, rising to 4,800 cusecs by evening.

With additional inflows, irrigation authorities increased releases to the Krishna delta canal system to 5,322 cusecs, excluding the Krishna Western Canal. Current releases include 3,300 cusecs into the Ryves Canal, 801 cusecs into the Bandar Direct Canal, 816 cusecs into the Eluru Canal and 702 cusecs into the KEB Canal.

Surplus Godavari water diverted during scarcity

Since its commissioning in 2015, the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme has become a lifeline for Krishna delta farmers, diverting surplus Godavari water during years of scarcity. It has transferred about 442 tmc ft of water. Speaking to TNIE, Anicut AE Rajesh said: “Currently, the Pulichintala project gates are closed. Pattiseema water is reaching the Prakasam Barrage. Water is being released to maximum canals.”