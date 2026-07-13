Sri City takes centre stage during Minister Lokesh’s Korea tour

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh’s strategic investment outreach in South Korea from July 5-11, 2026 led by Minister of IT, Electronics and Communication, HRD Nara Lokesh, has strengthened the state’s global investment profile, with Sri City emerging as one of the most prominently showcased industrial destinations during the visit.
Acknowledging the success of AP’s investment outreach, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Managing Director, Sri City and a member of the business delegation, thanked Minister Nara Lokesh for championing Sri City as a premier destination for global investments throughout the visit. The visit has provided a strong platform to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s competitiveness to host global investments. Lokesh’s dynamic engagement with industry leaders, investors, and institutions has enhanced visibility and credibility of Andhra Pradesh.
“We thank IT Minister Lokesh for effectively presenting Sri City’s strengths before leading Korean corporations, industry associations and government institutions,” Dr Sannareddy said. During a series of high-level engagements across Seoul and Busan, Lokesh highlighted Sri City as a plug-and-play industrial hub and a preferred destination for investments in electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence-driven industries and maritime technologies. Sri City was featured in discussions with several leading Korean companies, including LG Electronics, Solum Group, Hyundai Mobis, Seoul Semiconductor, Sunic Systems, Samsung Electronics, Motivelink and Hyosung Heavy Industries.
The minister also projected Sri City as a potential hub for a dedicated Korean Small and Medium Enterprises township and as a key node in Andhra Pradesh’s emerging coastal innovation corridor. Existing investments by LG Electronics and Solum Group were cited as successful examples of Sri City’s investor-friendly ecosystem, infrastructure readiness and global competitiveness.
Dr Sannareddy also conveyed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (EDB), Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Embassy of India in Seoul and all partner organisations that contributed to the successful outreach programme and helped strengthen the Andhra Pradesh and Sri City brands among Korean investors. “Such coordinated efforts are vital for attracting quality investments, deepening international partnerships, and creating new opportunities for industrial growth and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.
With growing interest from Korean companies across sectors, the momentum generated during Lokesh's visit is expected to translate into stronger business partnerships and new investment opportunities for Andhra Pradesh.