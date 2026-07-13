Sri City takes centre stage during Minister Lokesh’s Korea tour

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh’s strategic investment outreach in South Korea from July 5-11, 2026 led by Minister of IT, Electronics and Communication, HRD Nara Lokesh, has strengthened the state’s global investment profile, with Sri City emerging as one of the most prominently showcased industrial destinations during the visit.

Acknowledging the success of AP’s investment outreach, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Managing Director, Sri City and a member of the business delegation, thanked Minister Nara Lokesh for championing Sri City as a premier destination for global investments throughout the visit. The visit has provided a strong platform to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s competitiveness to host global investments. Lokesh’s dynamic engagement with industry leaders, investors, and institutions has enhanced visibility and credibility of Andhra Pradesh.

“We thank IT Minister Lokesh for effectively presenting Sri City’s strengths before leading Korean corporations, industry associations and government institutions,” Dr Sannareddy said. During a series of high-level engagements across Seoul and Busan, Lokesh highlighted Sri City as a plug-and-play industrial hub and a preferred destination for investments in electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence-driven industries and maritime technologies. Sri City was featured in discussions with several leading Korean companies, including LG Electronics, Solum Group, Hyundai Mobis, Seoul Semiconductor, Sunic Systems, Samsung Electronics, Motivelink and Hyosung Heavy Industries.