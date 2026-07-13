Tobacco ryots in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district struggle with prices, rejections

ONGOLE: Tobacco growers in Prakasam district continue to struggle for fair prices and face “no‑bid” rejections in ongoing auctions conducted by the Tobacco Board. Although rejections eased slightly on Saturday, farmers said returns remain unsatisfactory.

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry reviewed the situation in Hyderabad on Thursday with growers and traders, citing slow procurement, weak price realisation and farmer concerns. National Secretary Nithin Kumar Yadav expressed confidence that coordinated efforts by the government, the Tobacco Board, manufacturers, exporters and dealers would improve market conditions, accelerate crop liquidation and strengthen the long‑term competitiveness of Indian FCV tobacco.

Officials said auctions in the Southern Region are progressing slowly, with buyers purchasing fewer bales in recent days. Up to Saturday, 25.82 million kg had been sold across 11 platforms.

On Saturday, growers received an average of Rs 189.11 per kg in SBS and Rs 194.32 in SLS. Of 4,891 bales brought in, 3,278 were sold and 1,613 rejected, including 205 due to “no bid.” Farmers hope for improvement from Monday.