Vizag slowest in SIR digitisation race

VIJAYAWADA: With less than 48 hours remaining for the conclusion of the month-long enumeration phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Visakhapatnam district has emerged as the State’s biggest laggard in digitising voter data.

According to the daily bulletin released at 4:00 PM on Sunday by Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav, Visakhapatnam has registered the lowest data-entry speed in Andhra Pradesh, with only 87.24% of its distributed enumeration forms digitised so far.

The urban hub still has over 2.58 lakh elector profiles left to be uploaded to the central servers out of its total 20,23,009 electorate. This processing lag stands in stark contrast to the district’s perfect 100% efficiency in physical form distribution achieved by its 1,980 Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Across the State, administrative teams are making a frantic final push to clear the data backlog before the crucial enumeration window formally closes on July 14, 2026.

On a broader scale, the state’s field mechanism has demonstrated exceptional physical outreach. Out of a total registered electorate of 4,16,27,694 across 28 districts, an impressive 4,16,20,565 Elector Specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been successfully delivered to households, marking a statewide distribution rate of 99.98%.

However, the backend technical loop is struggling to match the speed of the physical door-to-door drive. Statewide digitisation currently stands at 93.29%, leaving approximately 27.86 lakh forms pending upload across Andhra Pradesh.