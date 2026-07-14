15 educational institution buses booked in Nellore for safety violations

NELLORE: More than a month after the new academic year began, several private school and college buses in Nellore district are still operating without valid fitness certificates, raising concerns over student safety. Transport officials said cases have been registered against 15 buses for violating safety regulations.

Following a series of accidents across the state, the government had directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with safety norms before schools reopened.

Institutions were instructed to obtain fitness clearance within the deadline, but many reportedly ignored the directive. Over 1,500 educational institution buses operate under the Nellore, Kavali, Gudur and Atmakur RTOs.

Each bus must undergo an annual inspection, yet dozens remain uncertified. Officials noted that the certification process, now outsourced to a private agency, has left the department without accurate data on completed inspections.

District Transport Commissioner B Chander warned that buses without valid certificates would be seized and cases filed against institutions. He said inspections have been intensified through special teams, with 15 buses already booked.