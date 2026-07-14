23 cops of Buchireddypalem Police Station in Nellore district transferred

NELLORE : In an unprecedented move, all 23 personnel posted at Buchireddypalem Police Station in Nellore have been transferred, while Circle Inspector (CI) Mathangi Srinivasa Rao was placed in the Vacancy Reserve (VR), following allegations of negligence in investigating the death of Mandal Agriculture Officer Nadavati Srihari.

Srihari died on June 15 while returning from Penchalakona, and the case was treated as natural death due to heart attack.

However, following a complaint by his wife, N Lavanya, SP Ajitha Vejendla ordered a fresh probe, which found that Srihari was allegedly murdered by injection as part of a property dispute.

Police arrested Sompalli Ravindra and Buchingari Yanadayya, while the prime accused, Srihari’s brother-in-law Kudumula Harikrishna, remains absconding.