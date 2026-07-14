Andhra gets 175 more MBBS seats, government tally rises by 275

VIJAYAWADA: In good news for medical seat aspirants, Andhra Pradesh has secured 175 additional MBBS seats across two government medical colleges for the 2026–27 academic year.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued official Letters of Permission (LoP) on Monday, granting initial approval for a 100-seat intake at the newly established Government Medical College in Piduguralla, along with an expansion of 75 additional seats at the Government Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada.

The total number of new government MBBS seats secured for the current academic year alone has touched 275, following the NMC’s earlier clearance of a 75-seat expansion for the Government Medical College in Kadapa and a 25-seat hike for the ACSR Government Medical College in Nellore.

The successful allocation is being viewed as a significant milestone for Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, whose direct intervention proved vital in clearing the inspections. He held multiple high-level coordination meetings with Union Health Ministry and NMC officials in New Delhi to expedite the pending clearances.

AP govt expands medical education footprint

For the Piduguralla campus, where technical issues had initially stalled approvals, the health department worked on a war footing under his supervision to scale up faculty strength, construct necessary infrastructure, and deploy advanced medical equipment so that the first batch of students could take admissions this year.

This latest round of approvals brings the overall intake expansion under the current coalition government to a cumulative total of 1,005 MBBS seats, heavily expanding the state’s medical education footprint. This comprehensive pool comprises 455 additional seats across government medical colleges over the past three academic terms alongside 550 seats added within the private sector.