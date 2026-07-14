Andhra government offers one-time OPS option to eligible CPS employees

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) holders with regard to the one-time option for coverage under Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to employees whose recruitment notification/advertisement was issued prior to September 1, 2004 but who joined Government service on or after September 1, 2004.

The recruitment process by the respective recruiting authority for the vacancy/post, by issue of notification/advertisement inviting applications for the vacancy/post, should have been issued prior to September 1, 2004. The date of notification/advertisement issued should be submitted as criteria for meeting this condition.

Employees appointed on or after September 1, 2004, against recruitment notifications issued before that date and currently covered under the CPS, may opt for the OPS.

They must submit proof of recruitment notification, appointment and joining orders, and exercise the option in the prescribed format within three months. The option, once exercised, will be final and irrevocable. Employees who do not opt will remain under CPS.