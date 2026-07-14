Bharatmala, Sagarmala highway projects to ease traffic in Kakinada Smart City

KAKINADA: The Bharatmala and Sagarmala four-lane national highways will benefit the Kakinada district and the Kakinada Smart City. The projects will connect the Annavaram National Highway to the Uppalanka area via Vakalapudi and Suryaraopeta roads.

As a result, travel between Vizag, Yanam and Amalapuram through Kakinada Smart City will become easier. Improved road connectivity is expected to provide significant relief from traffic congestion.

Kakinada Smart City will get relief from traffic difficulties with a greenfield four-lane road running from the Anchorage Port North Gate to the Uppalanka area within Kakinada rural limits. Heavy vehicles and transportation activities will soon be diverted to the outskirts of the city.

The road will run for five kilometres toward Jagannaickpur Salt Creek and Yetimoga to Uppalanka. This project will help many exporting companies save time and money and speed up transportation through easier access.

The five-kilometre stretch is expected to save more than 30 minutes of travel time. This highway will also change the transport route for hundreds of lorries.

Additionally, a third bridge over the Jagannaickpur Upputeru (Salt Creek) will be required. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu laid the foundation stone for the third bridge on Upputeru in November 2018 to reduce city traffic congestion. The third-bridge project also includes proposals for a bypass road connecting National Highway 216 to the port, at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore to Rs 146 crore.

Major exports from the deep-water port include rice, wheat, sugar and other food grains. Commodities such as urea, potash, phosphorus, granite, iron ore and other metals are handled for import and export.