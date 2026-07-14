Chief Secretary reviews roadmap for second phase of AP job calendar

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad on Monday reviewed preparations for the second phase of the State government’s Direct Recruitment Job Calendar at a meeting held at the Secretariat with Secretaries and Heads of Departments.

The review focused on key recruitment-related processes, including the issuance of notifications for posts to be filled under the second phase, completion of the e-HRM exercise, implementation of notifications in line with the Local Cadre Organisation, and notification of post allocations under the newly constituted local cadres.

Officials also discussed the preparation of seniority lists for priority categories across all cadres, allotment of personnel, opening of recruitment rosters, and submission of recruitment indents to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and other recruiting agencies.

Directing officials to adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines, Sai Prasad stressed the need to complete all preparatory activities in a time-bound manner to ensure the smooth rollout of the recruitment process. He also instructed Secretaries and Heads of Departments to maintain a cordial and respectful approach while dealing with employees on matters related to transfers and promotions and to ensure that grievances are addressed promptly.

The Chief Secretary further directed departments to expedite the disposal of pending disciplinary cases, stating that all cases required to be resolved within six months should be cleared without delay.

Earlier, Special Chief Secretary (Services and HRM) SS Rawat presented a detailed timeline for the second phase of the Job Calendar.

He outlined the schedule for vacancy notifications, completion of the e-HRM process, notifications related to the Local Cadre Organisation, and allocation of posts under the newly created local cadres.

Rawat said that employee allocation and other related processes would be completed as per the prescribed schedule and that the required Government Orders (GOs) would be issued immediately to facilitate implementation.