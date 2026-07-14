CM Naidu launches Cotton Barrage gate works

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the project for replacement of 117 gates at the historic Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, marking a major step towards the long-term protection of the Godavari delta. The Rs 152.95-crore project is scheduled for completion before the Godavari Pushkaralu in June 2027.
After unveiling the foundation plaque and inspecting the water flow at the barrage, the CM directed irrigation officials to complete the installation within nine months. Officials informed him that 27,000 cusecs of water is now flowing into the sea, while 14,700 cusecs is being released through canals.
He stressed the need for continuous monitoring to ensure that irrigation water reaches tail-end lands. Interacting with farmers at Pichukalanka in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Naidu recalled Sir Arthur Cotton’s contribution to transforming the delta into the ‘Rice Bowl of India’.
‘Barrage gates need modernisation’
He noted that the barrage irrigates 10.13 lakh acres across the Eastern, Central and Western delta regions, but that modernisation had become necessary as the gates and motors had grown outdated.
He criticised the previous government for neglecting even routine maintenance, while highlighting that the coalition government has spent Rs 24,000 crore on irrigation during the past two years.
On the Polavaram project, Naidu said it has achieved 89% physical progress and assured complete justice to displaced families through rehabilitation and compensation. He reiterated that the project would be dedicated to the nation before the Pushkaralu.
He pointed out that 72% of the works had been completed during 2014–19, while only 2% progress was achieved during the subsequent five years. Since the coalition assumed office, works have accelerated, including the reconstruction of the diaphragm wall at a cost of `990 crore.
The Chief Minister also announced infrastructure works worth `1,200 crore around Rajamahendravaram and the Pushkar ghats to accommodate lakhs of pilgrims.
Tourism projects, including the development of Pichukalanka and Bobbarlanka, a proposed railway line to Konaseema and a ‘Cocoa City’ at Kovvur, were also unveiled.
The CM has urged farmers to adopt scientific crop planning in view of changing climatic conditions and the impact of El Niño.