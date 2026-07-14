CM Naidu launches Cotton Barrage gate works

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the project for replacement of 117 gates at the historic Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, marking a major step towards the long-term protection of the Godavari delta. The Rs 152.95-crore project is scheduled for completion before the Godavari Pushkaralu in June 2027.

After unveiling the foundation plaque and inspecting the water flow at the barrage, the CM directed irrigation officials to complete the installation within nine months. Officials informed him that 27,000 cusecs of water is now flowing into the sea, while 14,700 cusecs is being released through canals.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring to ensure that irrigation water reaches tail-end lands. Interacting with farmers at Pichukalanka in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Naidu recalled Sir Arthur Cotton’s contribution to transforming the delta into the ‘Rice Bowl of India’.

‘Barrage gates need modernisation’

He noted that the barrage irrigates 10.13 lakh acres across the Eastern, Central and Western delta regions, but that modernisation had become necessary as the gates and motors had grown outdated.

He criticised the previous government for neglecting even routine maintenance, while highlighting that the coalition government has spent Rs 24,000 crore on irrigation during the past two years.