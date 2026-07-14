EAGLE wing of Andhra police campaigns against ganja cultivation

VISAKHAPATNAM: Taking its campaign against illegal ganja cultivation directly to villages, the EAGLE Wing of Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday began Palle Batalo EAGLE - Operation Chaitanyam in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, combining village stays, awareness programmes and farmer outreach to achieve zero ganja cultivation.

The campaign was inaugurated by EAGLE Wing Chief and Inspector General of Police Ake Ravi Krishna at Kothavalasa village in Korrai Gram Panchayat under Dumbriguda mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

It was launched simultaneously across all 28 districts of Andhra Pradesh and will be carried out in ASR district from July 13 to August 20, 2026, covering all mandals and police station limits. The initiative aims to achieve zero ganja cultivation in the district. Addressing the press meet in Visakhapatnam, Ravi Krishna said illegal ganja cultivation poses a serious threat to society. He appealed to villagers, farmers, to support the police in preventing ganja cultivation.