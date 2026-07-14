Police grill YouTube channel CEO in Ravan case

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the case against YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph, popularly known as Prashna Ravan, the investigation officer questioned the CEO and co-anchor of the Prashna YouTube channel, Gamana, along with another person on Monday.

Police had earlier issued notices directing Gamana to appear for questioning. She attended the inquiry at the Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office, where investigators examined her role and association with Prashna Ravan. The questioning reportedly lasted for more than an hour in which details pertaining to financial transactions, role of Ravan, script preparation, location of the studio and other information related to affiliation with political parties.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police also served notices to Indrasena Naidu, brother of YSRCP leader Umamaheswara Naidu. He too appeared before the police at the DSP office and was questioned. Investigators sought details regarding the relationship between the individuals summoned and Prashna Ravan, as well as their involvement with the YouTube channel.

It may be recalled that a case was registered by the Gannavaram police against Bachalakura Joseph alias Prashna Ravan under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over alleged objectionable remarks made through online platforms.

Meanwhile, police have been examining digital evidence, the functioning of the YouTube channel, and the roles of persons associated with its operations as part of the investigation. Officials have not disclosed the contents of the questioning or whether any further action will follow.

The investigation officer summoned Gamana to appear before the on July 17. It is also expected to summon more individuals if required.