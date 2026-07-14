Surge in rice prices squeezes household budgets across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The sharp rise in rice prices has emerged as a major concern for common and middle-class families across the state, with the increasing cost of the staple food placing a heavy burden on household budgets.

The steady increase over the past few months has made it difficult for many households to manage their monthly expenses, prompting demands for the government to intervene and check the price rise.

Among essential commodities, the rice price hike is affecting a large number of families in the state.

A 26-kg bag of rice, which was sold between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,300 during the Sankranti season in January, depending on the variety and brand, is now being sold between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800.

The increase of Rs 300 to Rs 500 per 26 kg bag is added to the household expenditure.

The widening gap between paddy procurement prices and retail rice prices has also come under scrutiny.

A 77-kg bag of paddy purchased from farmers for around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 can yield about two 26-kg bags of rice in a modern mill, depending on the milling recovery and variety.

Each 26-kg bag is then sold in the retail market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800.

The pricing pattern has fuelled allegations that rice millers are the biggest beneficiaries, leading to demands for greater transparency in pricing and stricter market monitoring.

Consumers claim that while farmers are not receiving remunerative prices for their crop, the burden of inflated prices is being passed on to rice consumers.

Farmers say they are not receiving remunerative prices despite months of cultivation and investment, while consumers are paying substantially higher prices for their staple food.