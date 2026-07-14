Vietnam boat tragedy: Bodies to reach today

VIJAYAWADA: The mortal remains of all 15 Indian tourists, including three from Andhra Pradesh, who tragically lost their lives in the boat accident near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, was scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Airport by Vietnam Airlines Flight VN979 from Ho Chi Minh City on Monday night.

According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the flight will reach Mumbai airport around 9.30 pm and it will take another 5 to 6 hours for necessary customs, medical and statutory documentation formalities and authorities of the concerned States will ensure the process is completed before onward transportation.

Under the directions of Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, a dedicated team from the AP Bhavan in New Delhi, has been working round the clock in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Vietnam, and Governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and airport authorities to ensure the dignified repatriation of the mortal remains of the three AP tourists who tragically lost their lives in the boat accident near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam.

“With the personal intervention and continuous monitoring of Ram Mohan Naidu, a seamless coordination has been established among all concerned agencies. Following discussions held by the Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, Praveen Kumar, a specialised international handling agency has been engaged to facilitate the respectful transfer of the three Andhra Pradesh mortal remains from Mumbai to Hyderabad immediately after statutory clearances,” according to officials.

Subject to completion of formalities, the mortal remains of three G Jayalakshmi, M Srihari and Ravitaje are tentatively scheduled to depart Mumbai by IndiGo Flight 6E6362 at 5.45 am on Tuesday and will reach Hyderabad at 7.20 am. Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas will receive the mortal remains at Hyderabad Airport.