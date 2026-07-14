YouTuber’s wife moves Andhra Pradesh HC for return of devices

VIJAYAWADA: Anusha, wife of YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph alias Prashna Ravan on Monday approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to the police to return electronic devices and documents seized from her and her husband during the investigation into the case registered against him.

In her petition, Anusha requested the court to direct the Vijayawada Cyber Crime Cell to prevent the upload or circulation of any morphed or obscene videos relating to her husband on social media platforms.

She also sought protection for her family members and staff, requesting the court to restrain the police from taking any coercive action against them.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing before the High Court, where the police are likely to present their response to the allegations and the reliefs sought by the petitioner.

Anusha mentioned DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary (Home) and SPs of Krishna and Kakinada districts as parties in the petition.