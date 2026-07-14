YSRCP leader Jagan to meet aqua farmers in Bhimavaram tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 15 to interact with aqua farmers and assess the severe crisis affecting the aquaculture sector.

The visit is aimed at understanding the hardships faced by farmers and extending the party’s support to those struggling with mounting losses.

During the visit, YS Jagan will meet aqua farmers, hear their grievances first-hand and review the challenges confronting the sector, including unremunerative prices for aqua produce, rising electricity charges, export-related difficulties and the impact of government neglect.

He will gather detailed information on the financial losses suffered by farmers and reassure them that YSRCP will continue to stand by them in their fight for justice.

The visit will include direct interactions with aqua farmers on the prevailing crisis, collection of first-hand feedback on their problems and losses, and discussions on measures needed to revive the sector. Y.S. Jagan will assure the farming community that their concerns will be taken up forcefully and that YSRCP will continue to raise their issues until meaningful relief is provided.

Having repeatedly expressed concern over the hardships faced by aqua farmers, Y.S. Jagan is undertaking this visit to personally understand the ground situation of aqua culture and farmers.