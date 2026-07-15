Andhra govt allocates Rs 1,639 crore to acquire 6,248 acres for Phase II expansion of three greenfield ports

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved administrative sanction of Rs 1,638.52 crore for the acquisition of 6,248.54 acres of land for the Phase II expansion of three greenfield ports as part of its coastal infrastructure development strategy.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said the approvals were granted in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, keeping in view future infrastructure requirements and the planned expansion of the State’s port network.

He said the land acquisition would facilitate the second phase of development at the Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta and Machilipatnam Greenfield Ports.

Under the approved plan, 2,924.45 acres will be acquired for the Ramayapatnam Greenfield Port at an estimated cost of Rs 851 crore. For the Mulapeta Greenfield Port, the government has sanctioned Rs 440.52 crore for acquiring 1,903.39 acres.

For the Machilipatnam Greenfield Port, administrative approval has been accorded for the acquisition of 1,420.70 acres at an estimated cost of almost Rs 347 crore.