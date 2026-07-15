C-section cases rose to 52.2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, says NFHS-6

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than half of all births in Andhra Pradesh were delivered through caesarean section, with the rate rising to 52.2% from 42.4% recorded in the previous survey, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), conducted across the state in 2023-24.

The survey showed that caesarean deliveries were higher in private hospitals, where 66.2% of births were through the procedure, compared with 38% in government health facilities. At the same time, the State recorded improvements in several maternal and child health indicators. Institutional deliveries increased to 98.4% from 96.5% in the previous survey, while 98.7% of births were attended by skilled health personnel, up from 96.1%.

Access to antenatal care remained almost universal, with 99.7% of mothers receiving care during pregnancy. The proportion of women who had their first antenatal check-up during the first trimester rose to 88.6% from 81.7%, while the share of mothers who received at least four antenatal check-ups increased to 85.5% from 67.5%.