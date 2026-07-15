C-section cases rose to 52.2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, says NFHS-6

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than half of all births in Andhra Pradesh were delivered through caesarean section, with the rate rising to 52.2% from 42.4% recorded in the previous survey, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), conducted across the state in 2023-24.
The survey showed that caesarean deliveries were higher in private hospitals, where 66.2% of births were through the procedure, compared with 38% in government health facilities. At the same time, the State recorded improvements in several maternal and child health indicators. Institutional deliveries increased to 98.4% from 96.5% in the previous survey, while 98.7% of births were attended by skilled health personnel, up from 96.1%.
Access to antenatal care remained almost universal, with 99.7% of mothers receiving care during pregnancy. The proportion of women who had their first antenatal check-up during the first trimester rose to 88.6% from 81.7%, while the share of mothers who received at least four antenatal check-ups increased to 85.5% from 67.5%.
About 86.2% of mothers consumed the supplements for at least 100 days, compared with 70.3% in NFHS-5. The proportion of mothers who took them for 180 days or more also increased to 56.3% from 41.1%. Protection against neonatal tetanus increased to 96.8% from 92.8%, while 98.7% of registered pregnancies were covered under Mother and Child Protection (MCP) programme, compared with 96.5% in previous survey.
Around 97.4% of mothers received postnatal care from a doctor, nurse, ANM, midwife or other health worker within two days of delivery, up from 90.7%. Similarly, 97.1% of newborns received a health check-up within two days of birth, compared with 92.3% in NFHS-5. NFHS-6 found AP’s total fertility rate increased slightly to 1.8 from 1.7. Family planning use rose to 74.7%, with unmet need falling to 4.4%.
62% in pvt hospitals
The survey showed that caesarean deliveries were higher in private hospitals, where 66.2% of births were via c-section, as compared to 38% in government health facilities.