CM Naidu instructs officials to constitute panel to redraft government’s business rules

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called for comprehensive reforms in government administration through greater use of technology and directed officials to redraw existing business rules to improve governance and service delivery.

Reviewing citizen services provided by various government departments and the availability of urea at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre in the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed officials to constitute a committee to redraft the government’s business rules and introduce administrative reforms.

Naidu said governance should be proactive and outcome-oriented, adding that effective leadership by senior officials was essential to ensure that government programmes reached the last beneficiary. He said that administrative decisions should be aligned with the government’s objectives and produce measurable improvements in public service delivery.

The Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the Endowments, Roads and Buildings, RTC, Transport, Fire Services and Agriculture departments, focusing on citizen services and public satisfaction levels. He directed the Endowments Department to improve the quality of temple prasadam and enhance the spiritual experience of devotees.