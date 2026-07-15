CM Naidu pushes data-driven governance for real-time development

VIJAYAWADA: Outlining a major shift toward digital administration, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed Cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats to leverage data-driven governance to achieve real-time developmental results.

Addressing the 4th Conference of Ministers and HoDs at the State Secretariat, Naidu announced that Andhra Pradesh has become the first State in the country to implement Monthly Economic Reports (MER) to systematically monitor economic growth, estimate revenue collections, and evaluate the performance of government departments and employees.

The conference was attended by Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, department secretaries, and Heads of Departments (HoDs).

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the State’s economic trajectory, noting that revenue collections across various departments have registered a robust 24% growth this year.Furthermore, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by nearly 20% compared to 2017 levels during the previous year. Naidu asserted that with efficient governance, the state can realistically target a 15% overall growth rate.

“Between 2019 and 2024, institutional systems in the State were severely damaged. For the last two years, our administration has worked collectively to restore development, welfare, and good governance,” Naidu said.