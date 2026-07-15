Jr NTR office denies political entry rumours

TIRUPATI: Speculation regarding Jr NTR’s entry into active politics intensified across the Telugu States ahead of a proposed event in Tirupati, prompting a swift and categorical denial from the actor’s office on Tuesday.

The rumours erupted on social media following the announcement of the “RAW NTR Ooru Vaada” programme scheduled for July 18 in the temple town.

The campaign fuelled discussions that the social service platform was being used to mobilise the actor’s fan base as a foundation for a future political launch, drawing comparisons to recent film-to-politics transitions in South Indian cinema.

Distancing the actor entirely from the controversy, Jr NTR’s office issued an official statement clarifying that he has no association, affiliation, or involvement with the “RAW NTR” organisation or its upcoming programme.

“It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with NTR. The organisation is neither authorised to represent NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity,” the statement said.

It emphasised that any legitimate public welfare activities, charitable initiatives, or official communications involving Jr NTR would only be routed through his office or verified channels.

Describing the press note as their “final communication” on the matter, the Jr NTR’s office urged the media, digital platforms, and fans to ignore unverified social media reports.