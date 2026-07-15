Jr NTR office denies political entry rumours

TIRUPATI: Speculation regarding Jr NTR’s entry into active politics intensified across the Telugu States ahead of a proposed event in Tirupati, prompting a swift and categorical denial from the actor’s office on Tuesday.
The rumours erupted on social media following the announcement of the “RAW NTR Ooru Vaada” programme scheduled for July 18 in the temple town.
The campaign fuelled discussions that the social service platform was being used to mobilise the actor’s fan base as a foundation for a future political launch, drawing comparisons to recent film-to-politics transitions in South Indian cinema.
Distancing the actor entirely from the controversy, Jr NTR’s office issued an official statement clarifying that he has no association, affiliation, or involvement with the “RAW NTR” organisation or its upcoming programme.
“It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with NTR. The organisation is neither authorised to represent NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity,” the statement said.
It emphasised that any legitimate public welfare activities, charitable initiatives, or official communications involving Jr NTR would only be routed through his office or verified channels.
Describing the press note as their “final communication” on the matter, the Jr NTR’s office urged the media, digital platforms, and fans to ignore unverified social media reports.
Jr NTR Fans Association plans to file police complaint
Concurrently, the organisers of the Tirupati event also released a clarification, stating that the July 18 meeting has no political agenda, and is strictly intended to unveil the vision and objectives of their social initiative.
Reinforcing the denial, Krishna Yadav, State convenor of the officially recognised Jr NTR Fans Association, dismissed the political rumours as a false campaign aimed at damaging the actor’s image. He clarified that the group operating under the banner of ‘RAW NTR’ is entirely unauthorised.
Yadav further stated that the official association plans to lodge a formal complaint with the Tirupati police seeking legal action against individuals spreading unauthorised campaign using the actor’s name.
Despite periodic speculation stemming from his lineage as the grandson of legendary actor and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, Jr NTR has stayed away from active politics since campaigning for the TDP in the 2009 Assembly elections, remaining focused entirely on his film career.