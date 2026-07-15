Minister Gadkari lauds free services for Urs pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was informed by noted Sufi spiritual leader Hazrat Ata Nizamuddin Taj Qadri Baba, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, Devotees from Andhra Pradesh attending the annual Hazrat Tajuddin Baba Urs in Nagpur are being provided free transportation and community meals,

Hazrat Ata Nizamuddin Taj Qadri Baba, who felicitated the Union Minister at the Urs, said free travel arrangements are made every year for the devotees arriving from Andhra Pradesh.

He also said a special camp is set up at the Taj Baba Dargah throughout the festival, where free langar (community meals) is served to pilgrims.

Appreciating these initiatives, Gadkari lauded the humanitarian and spiritual services being undertaken by Hazrat Ata Nizamuddin Taj Qadri Baba.

He described such selfless service for the welfare of society as exemplary and said more people should draw inspiration from these efforts by participating in similar charitable activities while seeking the blessings of Hazrat Tajuddin Baba.