Polavaram irrigation project set to be a tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to transform the State’s lifeline into a worldclass tourist destination, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed a comprehensive tourism master plan for the Polavaram irrigation project and the Akhanda Godavari riverfront corridor.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Camp Office with Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, officials, and consultants, the Chief Minister directed them to leverage the project’s abundant water resources, lush hills, and forests to develop a major hub spanning over 1,500 acres.

International consultancy firm Nippon Koei presented conceptual designs focusing on riverfront, eco, and adventure tourism. The proposed master plan features an iconic cable bridge design below the spillway, extensive spillway beautification, and the development of a massive 500-acre island situated in the middle of the river bed down the spillway.

Naidu suggested expanding the project’s footprint by exploring a diverse range of attractions along the Godavari riverbanks stretching right up to the Bhadrachalam border within AP territory.

According to the master plan, the proposed infrastructure will seamlessly integrate adventure sports—including water sports complexes, rock climbing facilities, and trekking trails—with premium wellness centers and scenic waterfront landscapes customized for destination weddings.

To elevate its cultural appeal, the blueprint incorporates ecohuts, luxury resorts, amusement parks, and an integrated museum dedicated to showcasing the rich heritage and history of the Godavari basin. Naidu stated that while Polavaram will secure irrigation for millions of acres, its massive tourism potential will generate significant revenue for the state exchequer.

More importantly, the execution of the Akhanda Godavari project is expected to create extensive employment opportunities for all communities. The CM directed the Tourism and Water Resources departments to finalise execution schedules alongside the Polavaram project’s timeline.