Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to appoint 791 Vedic scholars

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Tuesday approved a series of landmark resolutions, including a rationalisation of donor privileges, the recruitment of 791 Vedic scholars, and multi-crore infrastructure pushes across Tirumala and Vontimitta.
Addressing the media after the board meeting, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, alongside Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra, announced that a revamped privilege framework for donors will come into effect from Tuesday midnight to bring transparency to trust management. The board, however, clarified that privileges for existing donors will remain protected.
In a major push for spiritual propagation, the board approved the recruitment of 791 Vedic scholars under the ‘Veda Parayanam’ Scheme. These pandits will be deployed across major temples in Andhra Pradesh for the uninterrupted recitation of the Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvana Veda.
For the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, the board approved the allocation of 1,000 grams (1 kg) of gold from the TTD treasury to manufacture golden armours (Kavachams) for the main deities. It also cleared a Rs 17.84 crore tender to build a massive 100-room pilgrim amenities complex at Vontimitta, alongside clearing Rs 2.11 crore to acquire 6,103 square feet of land for widening the temple’s North-East Mada Street.
A Rs 2.50 crore tender was accepted to construct the Salaharam on the Mukha Mandapam and complete the compound wall at the Sri Tatayyagunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati.
Catering to the massive rush of ordinary pilgrims, the board sanctioned Rs 6.31 crore to build permanent shelter sheds, queue complexes, and toilets near the Alwar Tank area for Slotted Sarva Darshan token holders. Additionally, Rs 2.77 crore was approved to construct a double-lane bridge to strengthen Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dams.
In a boost to green energy, the board approved the installation of an 800 KW wind turbine generator near the GNC area, to be donated by Wish Wind Infrastructure, providing free electricity to TTD for 25 years.
The board also resolved to fix the entry fee for the SV Museum at Tirumala at Rs 50 (including GST) for visitors above 12 years, deciding to request the TATA Group to take over the museum’s management and maintenance.
To clear a 25-year-old solid waste accumulation at the Kakulamanutippa forest area, the board cleared Rs 5 crore for scientific bio-remediation and bio-mining. Further allocations include Rs 2.35 crore for fire safety maintenance across Tirumala and Tirupati, and Rs 2.91 crore for infrastructure and Facility Management Services (FMS) at the Octopus security base camp.
The board also approved the printing of 10 lakh diaries, 13.50 lakh 12-page calendars, and 75,000 6-page calendars for 2027.
Administratively, the board cleared the demolition of 12 dilapidated cottages at TBC and ATC to build new ones through donors, enhanced the remuneration of artists across various TTD cultural projects based on skills, and moved a proposal to the government to upgrade 65 server posts in the canteen division to catering supervisors.