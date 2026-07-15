Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to appoint 791 Vedic scholars

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Tuesday approved a series of landmark resolutions, including a rationalisation of donor privileges, the recruitment of 791 Vedic scholars, and multi-crore infrastructure pushes across Tirumala and Vontimitta.

Addressing the media after the board meeting, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, alongside Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra, announced that a revamped privilege framework for donors will come into effect from Tuesday midnight to bring transparency to trust management. The board, however, clarified that privileges for existing donors will remain protected.

In a major push for spiritual propagation, the board approved the recruitment of 791 Vedic scholars under the ‘Veda Parayanam’ Scheme. These pandits will be deployed across major temples in Andhra Pradesh for the uninterrupted recitation of the Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvana Veda.

For the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, the board approved the allocation of 1,000 grams (1 kg) of gold from the TTD treasury to manufacture golden armours (Kavachams) for the main deities. It also cleared a Rs 17.84 crore tender to build a massive 100-room pilgrim amenities complex at Vontimitta, alongside clearing Rs 2.11 crore to acquire 6,103 square feet of land for widening the temple’s North-East Mada Street.

A Rs 2.50 crore tender was accepted to construct the Salaharam on the Mukha Mandapam and complete the compound wall at the Sri Tatayyagunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati.