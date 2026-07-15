Vietnam boat tragedy: Victims' bodies reach Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The bodies of three Andhra Pradesh tourists who died in the Vietnam boat tragedy were repatriated and brought to their native places on Tuesday after the State Government coordinated their return.

The mortal remains arrived at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport via Mumbai early morning and were transported to hometowns in ambulances arranged by the government.

MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas supervised the process, met bereaved relatives, conveyed condolences and assured full support. The victims, Sridhar from Kadapa, Jayasri from Machilipatnam and Raviteja from Hindupur, were among Indian tourists killed when a boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island.

Under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s guidance, the State worked with the Indian Embassy, Vietnamese authorities and APNRT officials to repatriate the deceased and assist survivors.

Kondapalli Srinivas said APNRT would continue supporting Telugu people in emergencies worldwide.

Minister Kollu Ravindra attended the funeral of Gelli Jayalakshmi in Machilipatnam, personally overseeing arrangements and consoling the family.

He said the government would provide medical care for Gelli Kishore, injured in the accident. Krishna District Collector DK Balaji also attended.