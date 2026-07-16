Andhra CM Naidu envisions Amaravati as world-class growth engine

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday envisioned the capital city of Amaravati as a world-class metropolis designed to serve as the primary driving force of Andhra Pradesh’s future economic growth.

Reviewing the progress of the ‘Amaravati 2.0 Integrated Master Plan’ and the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS-2) with senior State officials and representatives from Singapore, the Chief Minister emphasised that the capital region must be designed as an inclusive, highly liveable ecosystem where people from all corners of the state can come to work and live together.

During the high-level review, the Singapore delegation presented a comprehensive overview of the project’s scope, phased execution strategies, and implementation action plan.

The updated master plan incorporates a detailed Area Plan, state-of-the-art Infrastructure Planning, and viable Investment Models.

Highlighting his vision for a sustainable future, Naidu directed officials to place a strong focus on environmental sustainability through the strict adoption of green energy solutions and eco-friendly green building practices.

The Chief Minister stressed that a robust, employment-generating economy is fundamental to Amaravati’s success, suggesting the integration of a ‘Creative City’ model to unlock new economic avenues.

He noted that the planned Inner and Outer Ring Roads will establish international-standard connectivity, seamlessly integrating the capital with major transport corridors.