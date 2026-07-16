Andhra Pradesh showcases Aadhaar-enabled student welfare reforms in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of School Education and Samagra Shiksha have established new benchmarks in the digital delivery of student welfare schemes, said Samagra Shiksha State Project Director (SPD) B Srinivasa Rao.

On Wednesday, he presented AP’s digital education reforms to senior officials of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in New Delhi.

The SPD explained that Andhra Pradesh has introduced an Aadhaar based Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) under the vision of “One Student - One Aadhaar.”

This integrated digital ecosystem enables transparent, end to end service delivery directly to the last mile beneficiary. He stated that the same Aadhaar authentication framework is being used to transfer benefits under Thalliki Vandanam through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In addition, more than eight major welfare schemes, including PM SHRI implementation, sanitary napkin distribution, scholarships, transportation support and assistive schemes for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), have been integrated into a single digital network.

He further explained that the system eliminates duplicate beneficiaries, strengthens record management, enhances monitoring and promotes complete digital authentication for transparent governance.

During the meeting, the officials were shown a live demonstration through video conference from the Samagra Shiksha State Office in Vijayawada, showcasing the transparent distribution of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Student Kits, comprising textbooks, notebooks, school bags, shoes and other learning materials using biometric and Aadhaar OTP authentication.

Explaining the complete process, the SPD said that the Department of School Education has designed a structured and technology enabled distribution mechanism. The process begins only after the Headmaster confirms that the complete student kit is ready for distribution. Parents receive an SMS notification informing them that the kit is available for collection.