AP govt opts for PPP mode to attract investments: Minister Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly refuting the opposition YSRCP’s allegations regarding the privatisation of state assets, Minister for Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that the government is implementing a transparent Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to catalyse industrial growth, attract global capital, and generate thousands of local jobs.

Speaking to media personnel at the Secretariat press lounge, the Minister clarified that PPP is a globally recognised administrative mechanism aimed at operational efficiency, rather than the sale or dilution of government rights.

The Minister pointed out that the PPP framework for port operations has been successfully implemented across India for the last 25 to 30 years. Out of 119 non-major ports currently operational or under development across India, nearly 91% (108 ports) are managed under the PPP model.

Furthermore, states like Karnataka, Odisha, and Puducherry operate all their non-major ports via PPP, while Gujarat manages 90% under similar arrangements—a model also followed by the Central Government.

Reddy underscored that under this Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) framework, all sovereign authorities—including port ownership, land titles, maritime coastline rights, security protocols, policy formulation, tariff regulations, and environmental compliance—remain permanently vested with the State Government.

The private partner is strictly confined to Operations and Maintenance (O&M) activities under rigorous state oversight, with the government retaining the absolute right to impose penalties or terminate the 30-year concession agreement for contractual violations.

Exposing the previous regime’s misinformation regarding the Ramayapatnam port, the Minister dismissed their claims of completing 95% of the project as a total fabrication.