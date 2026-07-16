AP inks MoUs worth Rs 4.1K cr at Bharat Tex

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh attracted major investment interest on the second day of Bharat Tex 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with two Memorandam of Understanding (MoUs) signed for textile projects worth up to Rs 4,100 crore under the leadership of AP Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles K Rekha Rani.

An MoU was signed for establishing a sustainable textile recycling unit in Visakhapatnam with a proposed investment of up to Rs 4,000 crore. Another MoU was signed for setting up a garment manufacturing unit with a proposed investment of Rs 100 crore, expected to generate around 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The Andhra Pradesh Pavilion, led by K Rekha Rani, witnessed visits from political leaders, senior government officials and industry representatives. Byreddy Jaya Nageswara Reddy, MLA from Yemmiganur, appreciated the participation of textile enterprises and handloom weavers.

Byreddy Jaya Nageswara Reddy interacted with representatives of textile park associations on the proposed Banavasi MSME Park and visited the Magic Weaves stall, encouraging efforts to build a strong brand identity for Yemmiganur textile products.