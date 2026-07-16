AP inks pact with UN Agency for urban growth

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday signed a MoU with United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to promote inclusive and sustainable urban development across the state.

The strategic agreement was formalised between Municipal Administration Department and UN-Habitat in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach, who participated virtually from Singapore.

The partnership aims to establish a Centre of Excellence for Urban Affairs in Amaravati as part of the state’s SURGE AP, RISE AP and UPLIFT AP initiatives.

The collaboration will focus on urban poverty alleviation, improving livelihoods for the urban poor and promoting inclusive city development. As part of the MoU, Andhra Pradesh and UN-Habitat will work together on strategic urban planning for regional economic growth, climate-resilient and sustainable urban ecosystems, digital governance, municipal finance and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CM Chandrababu Naidu described the MoU with UN-Habitat as a historic partnership. He said it the MoU would significantly strengthen the state’s efforts under the SURGE AP, RISE AP, UPLIFT AP and urban poverty eradication initiatives.

He stated that the government is working with a clear roadmap to achieve Zero poverty and highlighted the implementation of the P4 Programme to improve the quality of life of economically disadvantaged families.