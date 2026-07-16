AP Minister Lokesh lays stone for Rs 3,100 crore cement unit in Kadapa

KADAPA: In a major boost to industrial growth and employment generation in Rayalaseema region, Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Line-2 expansion unit of Dalmia Bharat Cement at Chinnakomerla village of Mylavaram Mandal in Kadapa district.

The project involves an investment of Rs 3,100 crore and is slated to be completed by the third quarter of financial year 2028.

Once commissioned, the Kadapa facility will transform into Dalmia Bharat’s largest integrated cement manufacturing ecosystem in southern India, creating over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs for local youth while opening new business avenues for regional MSMEs and transport operators.

Addressing the gathering alongside Dalmia Bharat Managing Director and CEO Puneet Dalmia, IT Minister Nara Lokesh stated that the expansion signifies growing corporate confidence in Andhra Pradesh.

He noted that while a state’s potential drives a company’s first investment, a second investment is earned purely through its practical experience of doing business there.

Lokesh remarked that Dalmia Bharat’s decision to scale up operations sends a powerful message across the country that the corporate sector has deep faith in the state’s political leadership, administrative stability, and speed.

Framing the project within the government’s broader economic targets, Lokesh said the expansion is a critical milestone toward fulfilling his Yuvagalam padayatra commitment to generate 20 lakh jobs within five years.