AP records first pancreas donation under Jeevan Daan programme

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded its first pancreas organ donation under the AP Jeevan Daan programme after the family of a brain-dead road accident victim donated his organs at KIMS ICON Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The donor, Marishetty Chinna Rao (26), a resident of Munagapaka village in Anakapalli district, sustained severe injuries in a road accident and was admitted to the hospital. After doctors declared him brain dead, his family consented to donate his organs.

Following counselling by AP Jeevan Daan State Coordinator Dr Manmadha Rao on the importance of organ donation, the family agreed to donate both kidneys, the liver and the pancreas, enabling patients awaiting transplants.

Dr Manmadha Rao said the donation marked an important step in strengthening the State’s organ donation and transplantation programme.