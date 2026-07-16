Enforce POCSO Act strictly, AP Deputy CM Pawan writes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday wrote letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging stronger implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In his letter, he called for time-bound investigations, improved victim protection, better evidence preservation and stricter monitoring to ensure swift justice for child victims.

Pawan Kalyan said every child has the constitutional right to safety, dignity and protection from fear. Referring to Articles 21 and 39 of the Constitution and India’s commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, he stressed that POCSO cases should receive the highest priority, in line with Supreme Court directions.

He said his office had received representations from Muslim religious leaders, community members and devotees regarding the Nellore district Rehmatabad Dargah’s hereditary spiritual head who is facing proceedings under the POCSO Act, yet continues to perform religious duties.

He also cited the July 10 multiple murder case in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, where a man accused in a POCSO case allegedly killed six people, including the minor victim and her family members, after being released on bail. He said the incident underscored the need for stronger victim protection in POCSO cases.