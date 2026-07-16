Last rites of YSRCP leader Mudragada performed at Kirlampudi amidst emotional scenes

KAKINADA: Last rites of the former minister, prominent Kapu patriarch, and YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham performed on Wednesday at his native village Kirlampudi in Kakinada district amid emotional scenes.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed Kakinada district authorities to provide state honours for the funeral of Mudragada Padmanabham.

But, his family members have rejected the offer. It may be recalled that Mudragada passed away on Tuesday due to illness. Kakinada district police have arranged tight security for the last rites at Kirlampudi.

YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kakinada district in-charge Dadisetti Raja, BJP state president PVN Madhav, Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP Kakinada district president Bikkina Visweswara Rao, Kakinada district TDP president Jyothula Naveen, Jana Sena district president Tummala Ramaswamy, MLAs, former ministers, Left party leaders paid last respects to the departed leader. A large numbers of admirers and YCP activists had gathered to pay their final respects to his mortal remains.

High tension prevailed at Kirlampudi when his daughter Kranthi arrived at the funeral site. The family members demanded that Kranthi should leave the area immediately. She left the area as family members opposed her presence.