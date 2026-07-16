NDA govt revived aqua sector: AP Minister Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a counter-offensive against the previous YSRCP regime for crippling the aquaculture sector, Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries K Atchannaidu presented a comparative report on sectoral growth, feed pricing rationalisation, and power subsidies.

Official data released by the Minister revealed that the state’s fisheries growth rate, which stood at a robust 15.74 per cent during the 2014-19 TDP tenure, plummeted to a mere 1 per cent by 2023-24 due to the flawed policies of the subsequent YSRCP administration.

Atchannaidu stated that following the formation of the alliance government, proactive interventions successfully revived the sector, driving the growth rate up to 7.38 per cent in 2024-25, with projections aimed at 14.9 per cent for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

This recovery mirrors the state’s broader economic expansion, with Gross Value Added (GVA) surging from Rs 41.75 lakh crore in 2019-20 to Rs 63.65 lakh crore in 2025-26.