No power tariff hike for five years: AP Energy Minister Gottipati

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said the State government remained committed to its assurance of not increasing electricity tariffs for five years, while highlighting the coalition government’s decision to implement a ‘true-down’ mechanism, which he described as a first of its kind.

The Minister said the State was witnessing a daily power consumption of around 280 million units due to fluctuating weather conditions. Despite the increased demand and weather-related disruptions, the government had ensured uninterrupted electricity supply by taking advance measures, he said.

Ravi Kumar said winds had caused temporary interruptions to power lines in some places, but electricity department personnel were restoring supply without delay.

The Minister said the coalition government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had stabilised the system within a short period. He said the government was strengthening the transmission network by augmenting AP Transco’s infrastructure and expediting the construction of substations and transformers across AP.

Ravi Kumar said the government was expanding electricity infrastructure to meet the requirements of upcoming industries. He reiterated that the government intended to adhere to its commitment of keeping power tariffs unchanged for five years while continuing measures aimed at improving the financial and operational efficiency of the power sector.