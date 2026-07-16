Sai Krishna custodial death case: AP HC directs victim's mother to explain reason for withdrawing petition

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday questioned the decision of Gade Vijayalakshmi, mother of deceased Sai Krishna, to withdraw her petition seeking a CBI investigation into her son’s alleged custodial death.

A division bench comprising Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Justice Chintalapudi Purushotham Kumar directed her to explain the reasons for seeking withdrawal and adjourned the matter by four weeks.

The bench reminded Vijayalakshmi that she had earlier sought a CBI probe with specific reasons for transferring the investigation from State authorities. Pointing out defects in her withdrawal application, it directed her to file a fresh petition clearly explaining why she wanted to drop the CBI demand. Rejecting a hearing request, the bench posted the case after four weeks.

In a separate development, the HC dismissed a PIL filed by YSRCP senior leader Ambati Rambabu seeking a CBI probe into the same case. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan observed that a PIL on the same issue was pending and said multiple PILs on one subject could not be entertained. The HC advised the petitioner to pursue alternative legal remedies.